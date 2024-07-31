Greetings from Putin conveyed to Iran’s president

31 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian conveyed to him congratulations on the election victory and warm greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Duma press service said.

"The chairman of the State Duma conveyed to Pezeshkian congratulations on winning the election and assuming office as well as kindly greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement reads.

The ceremony to inaugurate Iran’s new president was held on July 30. Representatives from at least 80 countries took part. Volodin led the Russian delegation to the ceremony.