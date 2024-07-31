Azerbaijan invites Iranian leadership to attend COP29

31 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has been invited to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), to be held in Azerbaijan in November this year.

At today’s meeting with President Pezeshkian in Tehran, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov conveyed greetings from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and congratulated Pezeshkian on the beginning of his presidency.

The prime minister also extended an invitation from President Ilham Aliyev for President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend COP29.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29 on November 11-22, 2024.