Russia and Turkey condemn killing of Hamas leader in Tehran

31 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mosow and Ankara condemned the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this attack is also aimed at extending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the region.

"We condemn the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Chief of the Hamas Political Bureau, in a heinous attack in Tehran. We express our condolences to the Palestinian people. The Netanyahu Government's lack of intention to achieve peace has been demonstrated once again," the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that the international community does not act to stop Israel, the Middle East will face an even greater conflict.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, calling it an "unacceptable political murder" that will exacerbate regional tension.

"This is all very bad. This is an absolutely unacceptable political murder, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions," Bogdanov said.

According to him, what happened will have a significant negative impact on the Doha negotiations.