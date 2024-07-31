U.S. sanctions over 10 individuals and entities for aiding Iran

31 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States imposed sanctions on five individuals and seven entities that the Treasury Department said were facilitators for Iran's missile and drones program.

The Treasury Department claimed that those sanctioned have been providing devices like accelerometers and gyroscopes to Iran to facilitate its manufacturing of missiles and drones.

"The targeted individuals and entities - based in Iran, China, and Hong Kong - help procure various components, including accelerometers and gyroscopes, for Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle program," the Treasury Department said.

It was noted that the U.S. will continue to impose costs on those that facilitate Iran’s ability to produce these deadly weapons.