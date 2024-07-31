Azerbaijani Olympic gold medalist honored in Paris

31 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Olympic gold medalist Hidayat Heydarov was honored at the Azerbaijani delegation's office in the Olympic Village in Paris.

The celebration brought together athletes, coaches, and sports officials who congratulated Heydarov on his victory and took commemorative photos with the champion.

Heydarov clinched the gold medal in the 73 kg weight category, overcoming French judoka John Benjamin Gaba in the final. His impressive journey to the top included victories over Tohar Butbul (Israel) in the 1/8 finals, Artur Margelidon (Canada) in the 1/4 finals, and Akila Gzhakov (Kosovo) in the semi-finals.