European Parliament President welcomes Armenia’s wish to enhance ties with EU

31 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola welcomed Armenia's wish to expand relations with the European Union in a letter sent to speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

"The European Parliament accepts and welcomes the fact that Armenia has resolutely emphasized its desire to expand relations with the European Union and prioritize them," Roberta Metsola said.

She stressed that the agreed new EU-Armenia partnership agenda, as well as the start of the visa liberalization dialogue with Armenia, are a clear proof of their expanded relations.