Iran vows revenge against Israel over assassination

31 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the assassination of Hamas political bureau member Ismail Haniyeh will not go unanswered.

He issued a statement saying Tehran will defend its territorial integrity and dignity.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity, honour, dignity and pride, and make the terrorist occupiers regret their cowardly action," Pezeshkian said.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran this morning. Further investigation into the incident is underway.