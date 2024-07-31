Iran declares national mourning for killed Hamas chief

31 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has announced national mourning from July 31 to August 2 in connection with the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, in Tehran, the country's government said.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran conveys its condolences to the oppressed and resisting people of Palestine and to Haniyeh's family members, and declares national mourning throughout Iran on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," the statement reads.

Earlier, Hamas said that Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, has been killed in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived for the inauguration of the country's president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian.