Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends flights to Lebanon

31 Jul. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish media, Turkish Airlines has suspended all flights to Beirut for an indefinite period.

However, no statements have yet been made by the airline itself.

Earlier this week, the Turkish airline cancelled flights from Istanbul amid the escalation in the Middle East and the increased security threat to flights in the region. Flights to Lebanon were cancelled several days ago.

Let us remind you that Transavia, Lufthansa, and Air France also announced the cancellation of flights to Beirut.

Last Saturday,Hezbollah attacked a football pitch in Israel from Lebanese territory. There children were playing. The massive rocket attack killed 12 people and wounded about 40. Israel has promised a tough response to the attack.