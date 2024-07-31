Georgian Prime Minister notes importance of Iran for South Caucasus

31 Jul. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is an important country for the region. This statement was made by the Prime Minister of Georgia after the inauguration of the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Iran is a very important state in the region, and precisely with this in mind, all states in the region without exception were present at this inauguration",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He emphasized that the event was attended by officials from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, as well as the personal representative of the UN Secretary General António Guterres, the representative of the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell.

"That is, the list of guests was representative. As for the region itself, the region was represented at the highest level. Among them were the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia",

the Prime Minister said.

Let us remind you that Pezeshkian's inauguration took place on July 30. It was attended by delegations from 70 countries. Georgia was represented by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili.