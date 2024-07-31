Israel refuses to comment on involvement in Haniyeh's death

31 Jul. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli authorities refused to officially comment on the operation to liquidate the head of the Hamas' political bureau.

"We do not comment on the reports about the death of Ismail Haniyeh",

Anna Ukolova, an employee of the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), told RIA Novosti.

The US Secretary of State also noted that Washington was not involved in the liquidation of the Hamas representative in any way.

Earlier, Palestinian radicals from Hamas announced that Haniyeh was liquidated by Israeli special services. According to them, he was killed by a rocket that hit his home in the Iranian capital. Russia, Iran, China and Türkiye reacted sharply negatively to the incident.