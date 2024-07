31 Jul. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian judoka Lasha Bekauri advanced to the semi-finals of Olympic Judo Men -90 kg category.

In the quarter-finals, he defeated Han Ju-yeop from South Korea.

In the semi-finals, Bekauri's opponent will be a representative of Spain, Tristani Mosakhlishvili.

Having advanced to the semi-finals, the Georgian judoka secured at least a bronze medal at the Olympics.