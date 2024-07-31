Police car hits teenager in Yerevan

31 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Armenian media, a traffic accident involving a GAZelle police car occurred in Yerevan on July 31.

The accident has occurred at approximately 09:00 local time (08:00 Moscow time) on Arshakunyats Avenue today, Shamshyan.com reports.

According to preliminary data, a law enforcement vehicle hit a 17-year-old teenager who was crossing the road in the wrong place.

As a result of the incident, the young man received various injuries and was taken to hospital. Doctors assess his condition as serious.