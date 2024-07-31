"Georgian Post" stops sending small parcels to USA

31 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

"Georgian Post" has suspended the sending of international letters and small parcels to the USA for an indefinite period. This was reported by the company itself.

The postal operator's hotline noted that sending such parcels has been suspended since May 1, 2024. All small packages sent between May 1 and July 24 are returned. At the same time, senders will have the compensation for the parcels sent.

"Georgian Post" reminded that small parcels were items and documents weighing no more than 2 kg.

At the same time, the company noted that parcels weighing over 2 kg could still be sent to Georgia, "Sputnik Georgia" reports.