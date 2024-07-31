Iran calls US accomplice in Haniyeh's murder

31 Jul. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has stated that Washington is an accomplice in the murder of the head of the Hamas' political bureau.

"The Foreign Ministry emphasizes the responsibility of the US government as an accomplice in committing this heinous terrorist act and the continuation of the occupation and genocide of Palestinians by the Zionist regime",

the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry also points out that what happened grossly violates the principles of international law and the UN. It is also emphasized that the murder of Ismail Haniyeh will lead to further destabilization in the Middle East.

It was previously reported that the US Secretary of State stated that Washington was not involved in the assassination attempt on Haniyeh.