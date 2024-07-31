US suspends transfer of large financial aid to Georgia

31 Jul. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US has suspended the transfer of $100 million in financial aid to Georgia. This was stated in the State Department's statement today.

The US Secretary of State recalled that he announced the beginning of a review of relations with Georgia after the South Caucasus republic's government took a number of anti-democratic steps.

"As a result of that review, the United States is pausing more than $95 million in assistance that directly benefits the Government of Georgia",

Antony Blinken said.

The US Secretary of State pointed out that the anti-democratic and false statements of the Georgian leadership were in no way consistent with membership in the EU and NATO.

Let us remind you that last week, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Georgia intended to reset relations with the US.