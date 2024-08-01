Russian border guards leave Zvartnots airport

1 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan's Zvartnots airport has given Russian border guards a proper sendoff on July 31 as after 32 years of service, they are leaving for good, Armenian media reported.

Head of the Armenian branch of the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service Roman Golubitsky, Armenian National Security Service’s Border Service head Edgar Unanyan, Armenian lawmakers, Russian diplomats and border service veterans took part in the official ceremony marking the end of their service.

"I can confidently say that you have honorably represented Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service all these years. I thank you for your flawless service. Russia is rightfully proud of you," Russian diplomat Maksim Seleznyov said.

In turn, head of the Armenian branch of the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service Roman Golubitsky said that the border guards had honorably done the duty they were tasked with at Zvartnots airport.

"We all hope that Armenia’s security will be ensured at the very same high level by our Armenian colleagues," Golubitsky said.

Armenian National Security Service’s Border Service head Edgar Unanyan thanked the Russian side for 32 years of joint service.

A number of Russian border guards, as well as employees of the airport received departmental medals, gifts and diplomas from Armenia and Russia.