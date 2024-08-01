Iran vows to exercise right to self-defense

1 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has called upon the UN Security Council to take immediate and decisive action against recent Israeli attack in Tehran targeting a Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

In a letter to the Council, Iran’s ambassador to the UN Amir-Saeed Iravani called on the UN Security Council to bring the Israeli authorities to responsibility for this attack.

“We urge the UNSC to act promptly and decisively in response to these acts of aggression,” Iravani said.

The letter called for decisive action from the international community and the UN Security Council to punish the perpetrators, requesting an emergency meeting of the Council.

The envoy stressed that Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right to self-defense, as enshrined in the UN Charter to respond decisively and promptly.