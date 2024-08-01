Georgia claims first gold medal at Paris Olympics

1 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian judoka Lasha Bekauri became a two-time Olympic champion on July 31 by claiming the first gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympic Games.

The Tokyo Olympic Games champion Bekauri made history by becoming the first Georgian to win the gold for his country after defeating Japanese Sanshiro Murao with a score of 10:1 in the 90 kg category at the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Bekauri defeated Spanish Tristani Mosakhlishvili in the semifinal with a score of 10:00 and advanced to the final match.

Before the semifinal, the Georgian judoka won over Korean Judoka Han Ju-yeop with a score of 10:0.

The first Georgian winner of the Paris Olympics also defeated Bulgarian Ivaylo Ivanov with a score of 1:0.

He won his first Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in 2020.

Bekauri, the Olympic and European Champion and winner of a gold medal in a mixed event at the European Games, was also announced as the best male athlete of the third European Games and the first winner of the Janez Kocijančič Award in Bucharest this June.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze congratulated the whole nation on Bekauri's victory and securing the gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympic Games.