Türkiye sets Azerbaijani condition for Armenia

1 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye may open the border with Armenia if the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia give a positive result, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

He recalled that the negotiation process continues between Baku and Yerevan.

"If the normalization process is completed, we will activate the positive scenario, which means we can open the border [with Armenia],” Fidan said.

The 5th meeting of special representatives Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic to normalize relations between the two countries took place on the Armenian-Turkish border recentrly.