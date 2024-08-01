Number of foreign tourists in Russian hotels up 1.4 times

1 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The tourist flow of foreigners to Russia gained 42.4% year on year to 1.8 mln in the first half of 2024, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development's press service said.

"The number of foreign tourists stayed in hotels and other collective accommodation facilities in the territory of Russia surged by 42.4% in the first half," the statement reads.

According to data of the Russian statistical service, 1.8 mln foreign nationals used services of Russian hotels.

Steady growth of the tourist traffic from Persian Gulf countries and the Asia-Pacific Region is observed in Russia.