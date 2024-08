1 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye announced plans to invite Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address its parliament.

Abbas will pay a visit to Türkiye on August14-15, according to the country’s communications director Fahrettin Altun.

Abbas will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 14, and will address the Turkish parliament the next day.

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus called for an extraordinary meeting of the parliament on August 15 for Abbas's address.