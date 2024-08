1 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team played its second match at the Olympics on July 31.

The Azerbaijani team, consisting of Dina Ulyanova, Tiffany Hayes, Alexandra Mollenhauer and Mercedes Walker, met with the last Olympic champion - the United States.

As a result, the Azerbaijani team won with a score of 20:17.