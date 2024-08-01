Foreign agent law comes into effect in Georgia

1 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The law on transparency of foreign influence took effect in Georgia today, on August 1.

The law compels non-governmental organizations and media outlets funded from abroad at over 20% to be registered with the National Agency of Public Register.

The law penalizes evasion of registration as an entity representing the interests of a foreign state with a fine of 25,000 lari (over $9,000).

Georgia’s Ministry of Justice is authorised to carry out research and monitoring to identify the organisations, with the possibility of monitoring every six months.