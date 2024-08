1 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan expects to increase gas production to 91 billion cubic meters by 2030, the Kazakh Energy Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, gas production in Kazakhstan increased from 42.3 billion cubic meters in 2013 to 59.1 billion cubic meters in 2023.

The growth in gas production for the first 6 months of 2024 also shows positive dynamics, Trend reported.