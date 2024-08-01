Bypass road to Azerbaijan border opened in Georgia

1 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said a new Bakurtsikhe-Tsnori road would “significantly improve” traffic and safety standards, reduce travel time “by a factor of three” and increase traffic capacity “by a factor of 2.5”.

The PM emphasised the importance of this development for locals as well as visitors of the region, highlighting the relief it would bring to “densely populated” Tsnori and six nearby villages.

"In 2021, we began constructing a 35-km section of the Kakheti International Highway with budget financing. Last year, we opened a four km section for road transport, and the high-speed works on other sections are in their final phase”, Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian PM recognised the support of international partners, particularly expressing gratitude to the Asian Development Bank for its “significant support” in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in the country.

The 18-km Bakurtsikhe-Tsnori road is a part of the 35-km Kakheti Highway stretching from Tbilisi to the central part of the eastern region.