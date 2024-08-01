Armenian official reports checkpoint on Turkey border ready for service

1 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Margara checkpoint on the border with Turkey has long been ready to serve citizens of third countries and persons with diplomatic passports, chairman of the Armenian State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan said.

Answering the question as to when this Armenia-Turkey checkpoint will start operating, he noted that a political decision is needed for this.

"The customs office had to be built one way or another, and it was built. There was a preliminary agreement, we worked within it, we brought the point to a ready state, and when there is a political decision, we are ready to serve," Badasyan said.

As for the work being done at the customs checkpoint on the Turkish side, the officicial said he has no information about it.