Israel confirms elimination of Hamas’ military chief

1 Aug. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of Mohammed Deif, the commander of the military wing of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas, in an airstrike on Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip on July 13.

"On July 13th, 2024, IDF fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Yunis, and following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike," the Israeli military said.

According to the IDF, Deif was "the commander of Hamas' military wing, and second in command of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip."