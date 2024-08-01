Russia ready for dialogue with Georgia

1 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready for a dialogue with Georgiaat least at the level of parliaments, Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"If Georgia wishes to hold a dialogue we are ready even now, despite the lack of diplomatic relations," Matviyenko said.

According to her, this is the mission of parliamentarians, this is what they are elected for.

Russian Federation Council Speaker noted that so far there are no contacts, there are complicated political processes underway in Georgia, much is being reconsidered.