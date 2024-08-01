Azerbaijani judoka reaches Paris Olympics semi-finals

1 Aug. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani judoka, Zelim Kotsoyev, has reached the semi-finals of the 2024 Olympic Games, which are currently taking place in Paris.

In the 1/8 finals, Kotsoyev, competing in the 100 kg weight category, defeated an athlete from Poland, Piotr Kuczera.

Then, he defeated his opponent from Israel, Peter Paltchik, in the quarter-final fight.

In the semi-finals, Kotsoyev will face an opponent from Uzbekistan, Muzaffarbek Turoboyev.

Let us recall that earlier, another Azerbaijani judoka, Hidayat Heydarov, won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. This medal was the first for Azerbaijan at the Olympics held in France.