Close cooperation with US still important for Georgia

1 Aug. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi is not going to abandon the partnership with Western countries, which include the USA, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Levan Davitashvili said.

He emphasized that Georgia was still following the Euro-Atlantic path. Thus, the development of relations with the West and the expansion of partnership do not lose their relevance.

"Therefore, of course, we attach great importance to close cooperation with the United States",

Davitashvili said.

He also commented on yesterday's words of the US Secretary of State. The day before, Antony Blinken reported that the United States has suspended $95 million in assistance to Georgia. The diplomat clarified that the step had been taken as part of the review of relations. According to Blinken, this review is taking place due to the law on foreign agents adopted in Georgia.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia admitted that he did not understand what kind of aid was frozen.

"The rest is that we have close cooperation with the United States, and we must further deepen it",

Davitashvili said.