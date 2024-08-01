OSCE mission starts working in Azerbaijan ahead of Milli Majlis elections

1 Aug. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The OSCE mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) is pleased to cooperate with all interested parties in the electoral process in Azerbaijan, Ditmir Bushati, head of the OSCE ODIHR observation mission for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan said.

According to him, the mission arrived in Azerbaijan at the Central Election Commission (CEC) request.

"More than 10 similar missions have been carried out in Azerbaijan before this election, the last of which was during the presidential election. Our current mission has held meetings at the Foreign Ministry and the CEC, and we thank them for their cooperation. It is known that the OSCE is represented in 57 member countries. Azerbaijan, like other countries, has undertaken commitments in the areas of human rights and election observation",

Ditmir Bushati said.

He also noted that the core team of the current mission consisted of 11 people and would work in Baku. They also plan to visit other regions. According to Bushati, 28 long-term observers will arrive in the republic on August 6. They will observe the election process at the regional level.

After the elections, the OSCE mission will hold a press conference. during which preliminary conclusions on the elections will be announced. Then the final report will be published.