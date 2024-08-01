Netanyahu: Israel ready for any scenario

1 Aug. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country was ready for any scenario and a response to any threat against Israel.

"Israel is at a very high level of readiness for any scenario — both in defense and in attack. We will exact a very high price for any act of aggression against us from any arena",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister said that hard times would come for Israel since threats were heard everywhere. At the same time, he added that Israel was prepared for any scenario.