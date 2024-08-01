Largest prisoner exchange in recent years takes place in Türkiye

1 Aug. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, August 1, the largest prisoner exchange in recent times took place in Türkiye. The corresponding information has been confirmed by the National Intelligence Organization of the Republic.

"Our organization has undertaken a major mediation role in this exchange operation, which is the most comprehensive of the recent period. An exchange of 26 prisoners from 7 countries took place in Ankara",

the Turkish agency said.

Earlier, the media reported that Russia and the United States had carried out an exchange of 26 prisoners. It was organized at the Ankara airport.