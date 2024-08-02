Zelim Kotsoyev wins second Olympic gold for Azerbaijan

2 Aug. 9:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The -100kg judo final was held at the Olympics in Paris yesterday. Zelim Kotsoyev from Azerbaijan and Ilya Sulamanidze from Georgia met in the main match.

The Azerbaijani athlete won this fight. This is the second gold medal for Azerbaijan at the 2024 Games. A few days ago, judoka Hidayat Heydarov won the gold medal in the 73 kg category.

Ilya Sulamanidze won the silver medal. The representative of Uzbekistan, Muzaffarbek Turoboev, won the bronze medal. He defeated Nikoloz Sherazadishvili from Spain.