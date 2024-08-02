Slovenia to receive gas from Azerbaijan

2 Aug. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR has announced the start of gas supplies to Slovenia. The company's press service has distributed a statement about this.

The supply of energy resources is carried out in accordance with the agreement signed between SOCAR and the Slovenian company Geoplin on July 17.

It should be noted that Baku did not disclose the volumes of gas that Slovenia would receive. Both parties agreed to further develop cooperation in this area.

Slovenia is the ninth country to receive gas from Azerbaijan. SOCAR also exports energy resources to Türkiye, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Serbia.