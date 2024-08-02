EU threatens to stop financial assistance to Georgia

2 Aug. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia may completely lose financial assistance from the European Union. The EU is considering this possibility after the registry has been launched under the law on foreign agents, Peter Stano, the Lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of the EU, said.

"We are considering the possibility of suspending our financial assistance to the government",

the diplomat said.

Stano explained that Brussels was still concerned about the development of the political situation in Georgia. The representative of European diplomacy emphasized that the entry into force of the law on foreign agents was a "step back" on the path of Georgia's European integration.

The diplomat noted that the European Union had already frozen 30 million euros, which had been intended to strengthen Georgia's defense.

In addition to this, according to him, Brussels has limited political contacts with Tbilisi. Only the contacts that can help find a way out of the current situation will be supported.