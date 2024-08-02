Azerbaijanis start visiting Türkiye more often

2 Aug. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Almost 84 thousand Azerbaijani citizens visited Türkiye in June of this year. It is 13.05% more than last year, the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye writes.

It should be noted that since the beginning of 2024, more than 418 thousand Azerbaijanis have visited Türkiye. It is 27.44% more than in the first half of 2023.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens among foreign guests who arrived in Türkiye in June was 1.43%, and in the first 6 months of 2024 it amounted to 1.93%.