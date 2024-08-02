Azerbaijan to debut in trampoline at Olympic Games

2 Aug. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, for the first time in history, a representative of Azerbaijan will participate in the Olympic Games in trampoline.

Seljan Mahsudova will represent Azerbaijan in Paris. First, she will perform in the qualification. At this stage, athletes will compete for the right to get to the final.

The qualification performances began at 13.00 Moscow time. 16 athletes will take part there. The eight trampoline athletes who score the most points will advance to the final.

They will compete for medals at the Olympic Games in Paris at 14.50 Moscow time.

Let us remind you that at the moment, the Azerbaijani Olympic team has two medals. They are both gold. They were won by judokas Hidayat Geydarov and Zelim Kotsoev.