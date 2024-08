2 Aug. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in Uzbekistan, the Republican Center for Seismic Forecasting Monitoring of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The magnitude of the tremors was 4.4. The hypocenter was located at a depth of 10 km.

According to the Center for Seismic Forecasting Monitoring, the epicenter of the tremors is located 351 km southwest of the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

It should be added that there is no information on casualties or damage.