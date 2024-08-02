Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border

2 Aug. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake has been registered on the border between Georgia and Armenia. Both Tbilisi and Yerevan report about this.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center of Georgia, tremors were registered at 10:44 local time (9:44 Moscow time). The depth of the hypocenter was 12 km. The epicenter was located 26 km from Dmanisi and 9 km from the village of Sameba.

The Rescue Service of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.

Armenian seismologists have determined the epicenter at a distance of 16 km northeast of the village of Bavra. According to their data, the depth of the hypocenter reached 10 km. As for the strength of the tremors, it is estimated at 4 points.

The earthquake was felt by residents of some villages in the Shirak region.