50 residential buildings cut off from hot water supply in Anapa

3 Aug. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ “Vestnik Kavkaza”

Water supply lines continue to break down in Kuban. This time, 50 residential buildings in Anapa were cut off from hot water supply due to an accident.

50 residential buildings in Anapa were left without hot water, the city administration reports.

“Repair and restoration work on the main heating network is ongoing. Additional information will be provided upon completion of the work,”

- Anapa administration informs.

The hot weather prevails in Krasnodar Territory, due to which water supply and electricity supply lines overheat and fail. Yesterday, residents of the region’s capital were cut off from power supply: over 10 streets in the Prikubansky District became hit by an accident at an electrical substation.