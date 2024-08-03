3,961 Azerbaijani citizens remain missing in Karabakh war

3 Aug. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani experts have calculated the number of Azerbaijani citizens who disappeared during the Karabakh war: it has reached 3,961 people. The vast majority went missing during the Armenian aggression in the early 1990s. 8 people disappeared during the 2020 September-November events.

The State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons summed up the preliminary results of establishing the number of citizens of the republic who disappeared during the Karabakh war. According to the commission, currently, there are nearly 3,961 citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, whose fate is still unknown.

Representatives of the State Commission specified that among them, only 8 citizens are persons who went missing during the final stage of the Karabakh war in 2020. The remaining 3,953 citizens are victims of the Armenian aggression of the early 1990s.

The experts emphasized that the commission continues to receive appeals from citizens about their relatives who went missing during the Karabakh war. Thus, there is a probability that the number of missing persons will increase further in the future. In this regard, the Commission asks the population to submit applications about missing relatives more actively.