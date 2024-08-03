Bomb was not planted in Ismail Haniyeh's residence, IRGC says

3 Aug. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

Iranian military investigators have determined that Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran by a missile, not a bomb planted in the building. However, they do not yet know what military equipment was used to launch the projectile or how it was delivered to the heart of the Islamic Republic.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released preliminary results of the investigation into the murder of Hamas political wing leader Ismail Haniyeh. IRGC experts have concluded that a missile hit the residence where Ismail Haniyeh spent the night after attending the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Thus, the IRGC refuted the version that appeared in the Western media about a bomb that had been planted in the residence long before Ismail Haniyeh’s arrival in Iran, with Iranian security officials bribed by Israeli intelligence.