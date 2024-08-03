Kobakhidze promises to build church in Shovi on site of death of 33 people

3 Aug. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ “Vestnik Kavkaza”

At the request of the victims’ families in Shovi, the Georgian authorities will build a church on the territory of the destroyed resort. According to the Chairman of the Government Irakli Kobakhidze, thus the authorities will express their sympathy for the citizens who lost their relatives on August 3, 2023.

During the commemorative events dedicated to the first anniversary of the tragedy at the Shovi resort, the Chairman of the Government of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze promised that a church would be built on its territory.

A year ago, a large-scale landslide hit the high-mountain resort of Shovi, as a result of which 33 people vacationing there died.