Umar Kremlev considers severe punishment for those who beat up European boxing champion in Feodosia

A week ago, European boxing champion Dmitry Dvali was severely beaten in Feodosia. Due to a fractured orbital bone, he will no longer be able to box. IBA President Umar Kremlev assured journalists that the criminals will definitely be found and punished according to the law.

Today, it became known about a fight involving the 2024 European boxing champion (up to 54 kg), Dmitry Dvali, which took place in Feodosia a week ago, on July 28.

Early in the morning, Dvali, accompanied by a trainer, went jogging along the Feodosia embankment, where he arrived to conduct a boxing master class, and noticed a large group - about 15 people - beating a child. The athletes intervened and were beaten as a result. The criminals broke the coach's arm, and Dvali received extremely serious damage to both eyes.