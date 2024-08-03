Pashinyan critiсizes authorities of villages bordering Azerbaijan

3 Aug. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan is angry with the residents of villages bordering Azerbaijan for asking to build them new houses: he said that they themselves are to blame for the destruction and demanded that the villagers start developing businesses and bringing income to the Armenian budget.

Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan once again visited the only settlements in the republic that have an official border with Azerbaijan - the villages of Baganis, Voskepar and Kirants in the Tavush Province. This time, he criticised the local leadership.

The reason for Pashinyan's criticism was the complaints of the population of border villages about the devastation: the houses are old, and there are no jobs. Pashinyan responded to the villagers that the Armenian government is not going to build new houses in Baganis, Voskepar and Kirants - they will be built only if the villagers finally begin to actively work for the development of their settlements, open businesses and provide tourism services.