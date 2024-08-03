Dubai Airport starts accepting rubles

3 Aug. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

From now on, it will be possible to pay with rubles in Dubai duty-free stores. However, the dirham exchange rate will be approximately 1.5 times higher than the official one.

The possibility to pay with rubles was provided especially for Russians by the Arab company Dubai Duty Free, which organizes the work of stores in Dubai airport: from now on, in the Dubai airport, it is possible to pay with Russian rubles in the duty-free shops.

Not all but the majority of stores in Dubai airport joined the initiative.

This measure was introduced on August 1, but for now some stores are working on solving technical problems that arose because of the decision to accept payments in rubles.