Italy asks Iran not to fight against Israel

3 Aug. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Italian Foreign Ministry, on behalf of the G7, asked the Iranian leadership not to enter into a military conflict with Israel after the assassination of the head of the political wing of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh. In exchange, the department offered President Masoud Pezeshkian to revive normal contacts between Iran and the European Union.

Today, the diplomatic representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Italy received an official letter from the Italian Foreign Ministry addressed to the Iranian leadership. In the letter, the Italian authorities ask Tehran not to start military actions in the Middle East in response to the assassination of the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

The Italian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the meeting of the ministry’s secretary with the Iranian ambassador was the Italy’s initial step in dialogue with Tehran: Rome sent a message to the Iranian authorities and is now awaiting a response.