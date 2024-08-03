Russia, Türkiye hold secret talks on Syria

3 Aug. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, Vladimir Putin’s envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev arrived in Ankara for Russian-Turkish consultations on further actions in Syria. The talks were secret, their results are not disclosed.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry published brief information about the secret Russian-Turkish talks on the Syrian settlement held in Ankara.

A report from Turkish diplomats indicates that the Russian side was represented at the meeting by the Russian president’s envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev. The Turkish side was represented by Hakan Fidan’s deputy Nuh Yilmaz.

Lavrentyev and Yilmaz held consultations on further actions in Syria.